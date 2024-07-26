Ice Spice Checks Kai Cenat On Livestream For Trying To Smack Her Butt

Promo is promo.

On Thursday night, Ice Spice did a livestream with popular video content creator Kai Cenat to promote her debut album, Y2K. She and Cenat have streamed together in the past. His platform is one of the places newer rappers go to promote themselves or their music. Several clips from the stream are making the rounds on the internet, including one of Cenat attempting to smack Ice's butt before getting caught.

Cenat tried to explain it away. Unfortunately for him, he stumbled through his words en route to an explanation that did not make much sense. Fans wasted no time making jokes at Cenat's expense. One X user noted that Ice Spice had "eyes in the back of her head." Others asked what he was doing. Ice did not take his explanation seriously, responding with the sarcastic tone befitting of someone from New York City.

Ice Spice Checks Kai Cenat On Stream

For Ice Spice, Cenat's stream was the last stop on her album's pre-release promotional tour. Y2K arrived on Friday at midnight. Earlier in the week, she was the subject of Rolling Stone's latest cover story. She went in depth about her relationships with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, dealing with negativity, and her "feud" with Latto. Cenat's livestreams are a looser atmosphere, as fans have previously seen when he went live with Kevin Hart and Druski. Ice and Cenat are both from The Bronx as well, which they've talked about in the past.