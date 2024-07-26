Ice Spice Album Torched By Fans Online As Some Feel Like It Completely Misses The Mark

A tough look for Ice Spice.

Ice Spice officially dropped off her new album Y2K! on Friday. Overall, her debut album was something that a lot of fans were looking forward to. After all, she is an artist who has been bubbling over the last couple of years. Ever since the release of "Munch," Ice Spice has shown that she can make hits when she needs to. Unfortunately, with the rollout of her new album, Spice was leaving a lot to be desired. Fans were worried about the quality of the singles, and with only 10 tracks on the album, there was some trepidation.

Well, the 10 tracks are here, and the album has features from Travis Scott, Central Cee, and even Gunna. Unfortunately, it seems as though these features are not saving the album from getting negative reviews from fans. If you were to go on Twitter today, you would see very few positive reviews of the album. Instead, hate is everywhere, with many claiming that every song is a bust. It's a disappointing reaction, although given how fans reacted to the singles, this should not be a huge surprise.

Ice Spice Under Fire

Ice Spice had a lot riding on this release. While the reactions appear to be negative, there is always a chance that she is still able to get some hefty first-week sales. If not, then Ice Spice may have to reassess her sound and strategy, moving forward. Only time will tell whether or not Y2K! will grow on people. Below, you can find some tweets with general reactions towards the project.

Fans React

