Ice Spice Twerks On Kai Cenat's Stream After Being Asked To Freestyle

The rollout has been weird.

Ice Spice just dropped off her brand-new album, Y2K. This is her debut project and as you can imagine, there was a lot of hype going into this release. However, there were also quite a few reservations. With four out 10 songs already being known to the public, fans felt like Spice could have done more. Not to mention, the lead singles were not incredibly popular. Either way, there is a lot of intrigue about the project, and only time will tell what happens next for her.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Ice Spice decided to do a stream with Kai Cenat as a means of promoting the album. She and Kai have been flirty with one another in the past, so it should come as no surprise that they streamed. Overall, it was a fun time for both of them and there are some viral clips making it to the internet. In one of these clips, Kai asks Ice Spice to freestyle. However, she ended up twerking instead. You can check out this clip, below.

Ice Spice x Kai Cenat

Overall, this is going to be a make-or-break time for Ice Spice. People want to see that she is the real deal when it comes to hitmaking. However, the reactions to her latest songs have been brutal in a way. That said, it will be interesting to see whether or not the artist is able to subvert some of the narratives that have persisted as of late. Only time will tell whether or not this album is a true success or one of the biggest flops of the entire year.

