Ice Spice Unveils Cover Art And Release Date For Her Debut Album "Y2K"

BYAlexander Cole795 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
TOPSHOT - US rapper Ice Spice poses with the Best New Artist award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ice Spice is ready to drop.

Ice Spice is an artist who has been exploding in popularity since 2022. Overall, the song "Munch" was a viral hit, and since that time, the artist has leveled up with co-signs from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and even Taylor Swift. She has had some massive singles and even found herself on the Barbie soundtrack. Needless to say, she is a massive artist in the world of hip-hop, even if some fans are a bit skeptical as to what she will be able to produce next.

For instance, the artist has been teasing her debut album. This has come with singles such as "Gimmie A Light" and "Think U The Shit." Unfortunately, these singles have not received the reception the artist was probably hoping for. However, that is not stopping her from carrying forth the rollout for her debut project, Y2K. In fact, this morning, the artist revealed that the album will be dropping on Friday, July 26th. She also showcased the cover art, which is full of old early 2000s aesthetics.

Read More: Ice Spice Surprises Kai Cenat With A Christmas Gift

Ice Spice Is Ready To Drop

For now, it remains to be seen what the tracklist and features list will be like for the project. However, Ice Spice has been promising some surprises. Not to mention, with the album dropping in about a month and a half from now, we imagine there will be at least another single to come before the album arrives on DSPs. Hopefully, the artist is able to deliver something that can live up to the hype of her first EP.

Let us know what you think of this album cover, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for this new album from Ice Spice? What are your expectations for the project as a whole? Will you be listening to it when it is released to the masses? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice's Best Sample Flips

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicIce Spice Reveals Album Name & Release Timeline, Teases "Crazy" Collab4.8K
BET Awards 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Delivers Massive Update On Her Debut Album6.1K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press RoomMusicIce Spice Gets Her Own New York City Metrocards Amid "Y2K" Rollout946
BET Awards 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Leaves Fans Stunned By Flaunting Her Curves In Lace-Covered See-Through Dress22.9K