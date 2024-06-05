Ice Spice Unveils Cover Art And Release Date For Her Debut Album "Y2K"

Ice Spice is ready to drop.

Ice Spice is an artist who has been exploding in popularity since 2022. Overall, the song "Munch" was a viral hit, and since that time, the artist has leveled up with co-signs from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and even Taylor Swift. She has had some massive singles and even found herself on the Barbie soundtrack. Needless to say, she is a massive artist in the world of hip-hop, even if some fans are a bit skeptical as to what she will be able to produce next.

For instance, the artist has been teasing her debut album. This has come with singles such as "Gimmie A Light" and "Think U The Shit." Unfortunately, these singles have not received the reception the artist was probably hoping for. However, that is not stopping her from carrying forth the rollout for her debut project, Y2K. In fact, this morning, the artist revealed that the album will be dropping on Friday, July 26th. She also showcased the cover art, which is full of old early 2000s aesthetics.

Ice Spice Is Ready To Drop

For now, it remains to be seen what the tracklist and features list will be like for the project. However, Ice Spice has been promising some surprises. Not to mention, with the album dropping in about a month and a half from now, we imagine there will be at least another single to come before the album arrives on DSPs. Hopefully, the artist is able to deliver something that can live up to the hype of her first EP.