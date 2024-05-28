Ice Spice Shares New Photo Hanging Out With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

BYJamil David537 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Ice Spice attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Ice Spice shouts out her friends once again.

Rapper Ice Spice shared an image on Instagram showing herself, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift having fun at an event. With an apparent reference to Swift's song's modified lyrics and maybe a celebration of the couple's public relationship announcement, the story's caption reads, "Happy Karma Day." From the perspective of fans and the media, Ice Spice's new photo is a noteworthy public affirmation of their relationship, solidifying their bond. The trio's depiction of having fun together at a party shows that they are a close-knit bunch, with Ice Spice appearing to be celebrating their pleasure.

This linguistic alteration occurred during Swift's global "Eras" tour, sparking rumors regarding her connection with Kelce. When this occurred, Kelce was there to support her, having flown to South America during Kansas City's bye week. His expression showed amazement, delight, and embarrassment. Ice Spice is really solidifying her relationship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Spice and Swift seem to be cooking up more collabs as well as just generally hanging out together.

Read More: Ice Spice Believes Her Haters Have The Right To Be Mad As She Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Jean Shorts

Ice Spice Posts New Pic Of Herself And Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Posts from the taylorswift
community on Reddit

Ice Spice’s "Karma (Remix)" collaborator Taylor Swift was seen supporting her from the audience during her Coachella performance. She attended the show with her Travis Kelce, and the two had a great time. While they were working on "Karma" in the studio together, Ice Spice claims that Taylor Swift gave her some wise counsel that she will never forget. In a recent interview with Billboard, she shared the lessons the legendary singer taught her. Spice and T-Swift are fast friends and have performed together as well as had fun at the Super Bowl together.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music, and everything’s going to be fine.," Spice recalled. It seems Ice and Swift have been linked at the hip. Their relationship appears to have sprung up after Taylor Swift's last boyfriend, Matt Healy, made insensitive and racist remarks toward Ice in an interview. Overall, it's good PR, and Ice Spice is sure to benefit significantly from the relationship. 

Read More: Ice Spice Shares Trailer For New Song And Video

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2Pop CultureIce Spice Performs Unreleased "Y2K" Track At Coachella, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cheer Her On2.7K
Night One Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - East Rutherford, NJPop CultureIce Spice Shares Backstage Selfies At Taylor Swift Eras Show2.5K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023Pop CultureTaylor Swift And Travis Kelce Got Handsy Backstage At SNL2.0K
Night One Of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - East Rutherford, NJPop CultureTaylor Swift And Ice Spice Drop The Video For "Karma" Remix2.3K