Ice Spice Shares New Photo Hanging Out With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Rapper Ice Spice shared an image on Instagram showing herself, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift having fun at an event. With an apparent reference to Swift's song's modified lyrics and maybe a celebration of the couple's public relationship announcement, the story's caption reads, "Happy Karma Day." From the perspective of fans and the media, Ice Spice's new photo is a noteworthy public affirmation of their relationship, solidifying their bond. The trio's depiction of having fun together at a party shows that they are a close-knit bunch, with Ice Spice appearing to be celebrating their pleasure.

This linguistic alteration occurred during Swift's global "Eras" tour, sparking rumors regarding her connection with Kelce. When this occurred, Kelce was there to support her, having flown to South America during Kansas City's bye week. His expression showed amazement, delight, and embarrassment. Ice Spice is really solidifying her relationship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Spice and Swift seem to be cooking up more collabs as well as just generally hanging out together.

Ice Spice Posts New Pic Of Herself And Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Ice Spice’s "Karma (Remix)" collaborator Taylor Swift was seen supporting her from the audience during her Coachella performance. She attended the show with her Travis Kelce, and the two had a great time. While they were working on "Karma" in the studio together, Ice Spice claims that Taylor Swift gave her some wise counsel that she will never forget. In a recent interview with Billboard, she shared the lessons the legendary singer taught her. Spice and T-Swift are fast friends and have performed together as well as had fun at the Super Bowl together.

“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget that. She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music, and everything’s going to be fine.," Spice recalled. It seems Ice and Swift have been linked at the hip. Their relationship appears to have sprung up after Taylor Swift's last boyfriend, Matt Healy, made insensitive and racist remarks toward Ice in an interview. Overall, it's good PR, and Ice Spice is sure to benefit significantly from the relationship.

