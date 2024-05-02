Ice Spice Believes Her Haters Have The Right To Be Mad As She Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Jean Shorts

Ice Spice never shies away from social media.

Ice Spice is an artist who blew up incredibly fast. Overall, it can be hard to experience this kind of rise to fame. Some artists fail to grow a fanbase during this time, and it hurts them in the long run. However, in the case of Ice Spice, it seems as though she is doing things the right way. She is putting on for New York, and she is also delivering some phenomenal songs, features, and collaborations. Furthermore, she has a new album called Y2K which is set to be released sometime this year, hopefully prior to the summer.

During this time, Ice Spice has also amassed her fair share of haters. There are some people out there who do not like her. Overall, she has had beef with none other than Latto. Moreover, she has a former alleged best friend trying to expose her. But through all of this, she seems to be unbothered. In fact, she showed this to be the case recently as she took to her Twitter account with a photo of herself in some revealing booty jean shorts. It all came with the message "i'd be mad too fs."

Ice Spice Takes To Twitter

Over these next few months, it will be interesting to see how Ice Spice moves next. She has an album dropping and fans are expecting some sort of single. It will also be interesting to see if she continues to poke the bear with Latto. Only time will tell what Ice Spice is able to do and whether or not her debut album can live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think of Ice Spice, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is poised to have an incredible 2024? Will you be listening to her new album Y2K? Give us your expectations for the project. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

