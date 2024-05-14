Ice Spice Gets Her Own New York City Metrocards Amid "Y2K" Rollout

BYAlexander Cole105 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice poses with the "Best New Artist" Award in the press room at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV)

Ice Spice is always getting fans excited.

Ice Spice is going to be dropping a new album very shortly, called Y2K. Overall, this is going to be her debut album, and fans are excited to see what she is going to be able to do with this. However, her most recent single "Gimmie A Light" turned out to be a disappointment for a lot of people. It didn't hit how they wanted it to, and some of the lyrics were questionable at best. That said, there is still time for perceptions to change, and there are going to be a whole lot more tracks on the project.

In the lead up to this album, Ice Spice is doing all of the right things from a marketing standpoint. For instance, she just came out with her very own Metrocard in New York City. Overall, Metrocards are a staple in the city and now, some of them will have Spice's face on them. There are 50,000 being produced, and yesterday, fans came out in droves to try and cop some. These are now collector's items, and it is clear that regardless of the music, Spice is still managing to drum up hype and interest.

Read More: Ice Spice Previews Music Video For Upcoming Single

Ice Spice Fans Are Excited

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what the artist does next. Fans have yet to get an official release date for the album, although the summer seems pretty likely right now. 2024 has already been a fantastic year for music, and a debut album from Ice Spice will certainly fit that ethos nicely. Hopefully, we get some more details sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think of this latest marketing tactic from Ice Spice, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new album coming out later this year? What kind of features would you like to see on this project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOMMusicIce Spice Believes Her Haters Have The Right To Be Mad As She Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Jean Shorts18.2K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicIce Spice Reveals Album Name & Release Timeline, Teases "Crazy" Collab4.7K
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Posts Nearly-NSFW Snapchat Video And Puts Some Fans In A State Of Disbelief152.4K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2MusicIce Spice Appears To Take More Shots At Latto On New Single "Gimmie A Light"4.3K