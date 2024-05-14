Ice Spice Gets Her Own New York City Metrocards Amid "Y2K" Rollout

Ice Spice is going to be dropping a new album very shortly, called Y2K. Overall, this is going to be her debut album, and fans are excited to see what she is going to be able to do with this. However, her most recent single "Gimmie A Light" turned out to be a disappointment for a lot of people. It didn't hit how they wanted it to, and some of the lyrics were questionable at best. That said, there is still time for perceptions to change, and there are going to be a whole lot more tracks on the project.

In the lead up to this album, Ice Spice is doing all of the right things from a marketing standpoint. For instance, she just came out with her very own Metrocard in New York City. Overall, Metrocards are a staple in the city and now, some of them will have Spice's face on them. There are 50,000 being produced, and yesterday, fans came out in droves to try and cop some. These are now collector's items, and it is clear that regardless of the music, Spice is still managing to drum up hype and interest.

Ice Spice Fans Are Excited

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what the artist does next. Fans have yet to get an official release date for the album, although the summer seems pretty likely right now. 2024 has already been a fantastic year for music, and a debut album from Ice Spice will certainly fit that ethos nicely. Hopefully, we get some more details sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think of this latest marketing tactic from Ice Spice, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for the new album coming out later this year? What kind of features would you like to see on this project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

