Ice Spice Attracts The Wrath Of The Internet Thanks To Her Questionable "Y2K" Album Cover

Album covers as a whole have been under attack as of late.

Ice Spice came through with a massive announcement today. Overall, it was revealed that her debut project Y2K would be dropping on July 26th. This is a big deal for Ice Spice especially when you consider how fans have been waiting for a debut album for over a year. We got an EP last year and it was filled with some huge songs. Now, however, Spice has an opportunity to show the world what she can do with a full-length project that has plenty of expectations behind it.

Below, you can find the cover art for the album. In this art, we can see Spice posing up against a wall near a New York subway. The image has what some might describe as AI elements to it. Moreover, it was supposedly shot by David LaChapelle who is a world-renowned photographer and music video director. That said, it appears as though fans are not feeling the album art, and they are making those feelings be known on social media.

Read More: Ice Spice Hilariously Responds To Poop Fetish Allegations

Below, you can find a plethora of tweets with fans critiquing every little intricacy of the cover. Whether it be the placement of Spice's signature to the "Y2K" graphics on the trash can, fans are a bit confused here. However, Ice Spice shouldn't feel singled out. Megan Thee Stallion received similar backlash after showing off the confusing cover art for her upcoming album MEGAN. Needless to say, album art as a whole is under attack right now. Fans are always hard to please, but there is no denying that some unique aesthetic choices are being made these days, and not all of them are paying off.

Social Media Weighs In