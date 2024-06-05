Ice Spice Attracts The Wrath Of The Internet Thanks To Her Questionable "Y2K" Album Cover

2023 Governors Ball Music Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Ice Spice performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Album covers as a whole have been under attack as of late.

Ice Spice came through with a massive announcement today. Overall, it was revealed that her debut project Y2K would be dropping on July 26th. This is a big deal for Ice Spice especially when you consider how fans have been waiting for a debut album for over a year. We got an EP last year and it was filled with some huge songs. Now, however, Spice has an opportunity to show the world what she can do with a full-length project that has plenty of expectations behind it.

Below, you can find the cover art for the album. In this art, we can see Spice posing up against a wall near a New York subway. The image has what some might describe as AI elements to it. Moreover, it was supposedly shot by David LaChapelle who is a world-renowned photographer and music video director. That said, it appears as though fans are not feeling the album art, and they are making those feelings be known on social media.

Ice Spice Reveals Her Album Release Date

Below, you can find a plethora of tweets with fans critiquing every little intricacy of the cover. Whether it be the placement of Spice's signature to the "Y2K" graphics on the trash can, fans are a bit confused here. However, Ice Spice shouldn't feel singled out. Megan Thee Stallion received similar backlash after showing off the confusing cover art for her upcoming album MEGAN. Needless to say, album art as a whole is under attack right now. Fans are always hard to please, but there is no denying that some unique aesthetic choices are being made these days, and not all of them are paying off.

Social Media Weighs In

Let us know what you think of the new Ice Spice album cover, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this cover is as bad as people are saying it is? Why do you think artists are being clowned for their album art more than ever before? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
