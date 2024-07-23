Ice Spice Roasted For Horrific Push-Up Form While Flexing About Stealing Central Cee

BYAlexander Cole
iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Ice Spice is feeling good.

Ice Spice is one of the biggest young artists in hip-hop right now and it is all thanks to her breakout single "Munch." Overall, this viral hit catapulted her to superstardom. She immediately got features with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, while also getting a brief Drake co-sign. Furthermore, she had a successful debut EP that has positioned her nicely for her debut album Y2K which is going to come out this Friday. It only has 10 songs, and we have already heard four of the singles.

Over the past week or so, Ice Spice has been making waves thanks to her supposed relationship with Central Cee. Many have stated that this was all for publicity although the jury is still out on that. What we do know is that Central Cee's ex is not happy with what she has seen. As a result, Ice Spice opted to pour some salt in the wound by taking to IG and doing some push-ups. It was here where she said "mood after takin ha manzzz." Unfortunately for Ice Spice, her push-up form left a lot to be desired.

Ice Spice is Feeling Confident

"She ain’t even doing them right tf," one person wrote over on No Jumper. "4 push up wow so buff," wrote another. Regardless of these comments, all eyes will be on Ice Spice come Friday. If her new album cannot live up to the hype, there is no telling what she will do next. After all, a debut album can be make or break for a lot of artists. This is especially true for Ice Spice given her first four singles did not have the impact fans would have hoped.

Let us know how you feel about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Y2K is going to be a phenomenal debut album? Are you a fan of Ice Spice and her antics or have you soured on the artist since last year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

