Ice Spice Roasted For Horrific Push-Up Form While Flexing About Stealing Central Cee

Ice Spice is one of the biggest young artists in hip-hop right now and it is all thanks to her breakout single "Munch." Overall, this viral hit catapulted her to superstardom. She immediately got features with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, while also getting a brief Drake co-sign. Furthermore, she had a successful debut EP that has positioned her nicely for her debut album Y2K which is going to come out this Friday. It only has 10 songs, and we have already heard four of the singles.

Over the past week or so, Ice Spice has been making waves thanks to her supposed relationship with Central Cee. Many have stated that this was all for publicity although the jury is still out on that. What we do know is that Central Cee's ex is not happy with what she has seen. As a result, Ice Spice opted to pour some salt in the wound by taking to IG and doing some push-ups. It was here where she said "mood after takin ha manzzz." Unfortunately for Ice Spice, her push-up form left a lot to be desired.

Ice Spice is Feeling Confident

"She ain’t even doing them right tf," one person wrote over on No Jumper. "4 push up wow so buff," wrote another. Regardless of these comments, all eyes will be on Ice Spice come Friday. If her new album cannot live up to the hype, there is no telling what she will do next. After all, a debut album can be make or break for a lot of artists. This is especially true for Ice Spice given her first four singles did not have the impact fans would have hoped.