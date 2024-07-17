Ice Spice's Weight Loss Has Fans Divided

At least she is getting support from her contemporaries like Sexyy Red.

Overall, Ice Spice is quite the polarizing figure in hip-hop. This attitude among staunch fanatics of the genre began when she dropped "Munch (Feelin' U)" in the summer of 2022. A lot of listeners were quick to dismiss her for her lack lyrical content and overall talent. Generally speaking, the consensus was that her physical attributes were carrying her, and a lot still feel that way. However, the New York native has proven the haters time and time again with hits galore past the aforementioned single. She is also seemingly at every music festival these days and pretty soon she will be releasing Y2K!, her debut studio album.

But if there is one thing that comes with the fame and popularity is that criticism will continue to follow just like it does when you are starting out. In the case of Ice Spice, it yet again has to deal with her appearance. Since coming into the game, the "Phat Butt" rapper has steadily lost weight and a lot of fans have been showing support. "Ice Spice look good thick and skinny, only a certain demographic gets mad when someone loses weight lol not everyone cares abt a fat a**", one user wrote on X. "Idc what anyone says, Ice Spice's weight loss looks good on her", another added.

If Ice Spice Is Happy With Her Weight That's All That Matters

However, there is still a large portion of outsiders that are turned off and nit picking it, sadly. "She looked better before…", someone bluntly states in the comments section of a HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED post about Spice's weight. "Stop lying we like the before", another boldy claims. "We want thick spiceeeee 🍗", someone else champions. Thankfully, there are some voices of reason on this post. "She is a performer she probably needed to be more fit to be a better performer and breathing control". "I don’t recall her asking for y’all big backed opinions about her body".