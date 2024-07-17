Drake's Toronto Mansion Suffers From Torrential Flood And All Kendrick Lamar Fans Can Do Is Troll Him

Kendrick fans will not leave Drake alone.

According to the Toronto Star, a severe rainfall advisory issued on Sunday (July 14) wrapped up late Monday and into Tuesday. It affected Toronto as well as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and it was a near record-breaking amount of rain. Almost four inches marks the fifth wettest day and it led to road and highway closures and many power outages. In fact, around 167,000 customers of a local Toronto electrical company were without basic amenities, according to CNN. About three TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) subway stations were also dealing with floods, and it seems they were a key culprit in transferring a lot of water nearby. Even Drake's Toronto palace, aka "The Embassy", was not safe either from the torrential downpour.

The Boy posted a short video to his Instagram story yesterday of frankly nasty looking yellow water rushing into his home. Other images show that the flood was affecting his basement, which is where he has his hall of jerseys. Even though this clearly a stressful situation, Drake was trying to make light of it. "This better be espresso martini", the Canadian rapper wrote on his Story.

Kendrick Fans Cannot Resist Teasing Drake Amid The Flood

Other people "brightening the mood" were Kendrick Lamar fans, as they continue to torment Drake at every turn. Even with something so unrelated as a flood is not enough to stop his opposing fanbase from raining down the jokes. According to AllHipHop there are slew of trollers taunting the "Push Ups" artist on X and here are some of the funniest tweets. "Kendrick Lamar not recycling so global warming floods Drake’s mansion… He might really be the GOAT", one user writes. "Kendrick brought the biblical flood to Drake", says another.