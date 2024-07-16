Drake's Toronto Mansion Gets Flooded After Massive Storm: Watch

When it rains, it pours.



Drake cannot catch a break. The Kendrick Lamar victory lap got a second wind when the "Not Like Us" music video dropped on July 4th. Then there was the shooting that took place at his home in May. Now, the same Toronto mansion that took gunfire has fallen victim to the elements. Huge thunderstorms have rolled through Canada, resulting in Drake's sprawling estate being flooded. The damage was so bad that the rapper posted a video of the flood on Instagram. The damage is going to be severe.

Drake posted the flooding footage on his Instagram on July 16. A man can be seen opening the door, while water rushes into the house and covers the floor. The whole room is covered, and Drake walks through to show how far the flooding has spread. He tried to make light of the unfortunate situation by writing: "This better be espresso martini" over the video. Drake's mansion was not the only Toronto landmark to take damage due to severe weather. According to the Toronto Star, DVP lanes were shut down and Union Station was flooded, meaning commuters were stranded.

Drake's Home Is Among The Toronto Areas Affected By Rain

The outlet noted the difference between normal Toronto weather and this more recent extreme. Toronto saw 98 mm of rain on July 16, which is the fifth wettest day on record since 1938. Generally, the city gets 75 mm of rain throughout the summer. The uptick is massive. Environment Canada meteorologist Trudy Kidd told the Toronto Star that the city got more rain in a single day than it usually does in a whole month. Fortunately, for Drake, he has a stunning new property in Texas to hang out at until his Toronto mansion is repaired.