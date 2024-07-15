Drake's Viral & Ambiguous "RAP IS A JOKE" Shirt Gets Explained

Drizzy originally had people making fun of him over losing to Kendrick and others assumed it was a Trump reference.

Drake always loves to strum up a debate online, as he was making headlines yet again for a t-shirt that read "RAP IS A JOKE". You can see him wearing the piece of clothing below in his latest Instagram post. It The caption also had rap fans talking, "The pressure from being on top does more than just make your ears pop". Originally, there were a lot of people associating this with the Canadian artist's loss to Kendrick Lamar in their highly publicized beef. Additionally, others were suspecting this upload (the caption in particular) was a reference to the shocking storyline that made waves just hours before. The Donald Trump assassination attempt saw him accrue a battle scar on the upper part of his right ear.

While the caption remains up in the air, the "RAP IS A JOKE" tee has a meaning separate from any possible references to K-Dot. According to Uproxx, internet/rap sleuths over at Complex dug up its origins and it has to do with "Frank Stacks and L-Money’s Rap Is A Joke battle rap and parody duo out of the Bay Area". You can find the video for the song down below as well. Additionally, there seems to be an official account for the shirt that Drake wore on IG.

Drake Stirred Up Debate With The "RAP IS A JOKE" Tee

The page has a photo of Tech N9ne wearing the exact same apparel, and they also reshared Drake's viral photo. You can also purchase the shirt if you would like for $20 with the second "[Via]" link below. Overall, this could still have something to do with Kendrick Lamar in some capacity and fans will undoubtedly continue to get on Drake for this. However, the latter will almost assuredly never explain this act in the future, so the debate will most likely continue for a little while longer.