Kodak Black Slams Plies Over Donald Trump Slander In Wake Of Assassination Attempt

Kodak Black wants Plies to cool it with the Donald Trump criticism.

Kodak Black called out Plies on Instagram Live, earlier this week, after Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Kodak, who has backed the former President ever since he pardoned him for gun charges back in 2021, warned Plies to stop speaking out about Trump. "We ain't going for no Trump slander," Kodak remarked after bringing up Plies. "Trump ain't done nothing to you. You feel me? You rich. We rich." Plies has been highly critical of the Republican candidate for years at this point.

When No Jumper posted the clip on Instagram, hip-hop fans had mixed responses to Kodak's take. One defended him for staying loyal to Trump. "Ngl if a n***a free me from prison u my dawg for life," they wrote. Another praised Plies for speaking up: "Plies get so much respect from me he’s not voting for the guy that’ll feed his interest since he’s a millionaire he’s voting for the best interests of his people who don’t got it and who’s policies aren’t aligned with the republican agenda."

Read More: Plies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His Crimes

Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania

New York Post newspaper is seen a day after the former U.S. President has been injured during shooting at campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania. New York City, United States of America on July 14th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kodak's livestream comes after a bullet grazed Trump's head while speaking in Pennsylvania on Saturday. "I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead," Trump told the New York Post afterward. "I’m supposed to be dead. The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle." He happened to turn his face slightly to the right just before a gun was fired in his direction. In turn, the bullet only nicked his ear.

Kodak Black Calls Out Plies