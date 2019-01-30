assassination
- Pop CultureFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated Using Homemade GunThe 67-year-old was gunned down on Friday morning while making a speech ahead of Sunday's election.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMexican Crime Organization Kills Mayor 10 Days After Being Sworn Into OfficeMayor Benjamín López Palacios was assassinated at his home last week. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTwo Of The Three Men Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X Will Be ExoneratedMuhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam's guilty convictions in the assassination of Malcolm X will be overturned.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsPentagon Admits Colombians Arrested In Killing Of Jovenel Moïse Received US TrainingA number of the Colombians involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse received training from the U.S. military.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsHospitalized First Lady Of Haiti Shares First Photos Since Her Husband's AssassinationMartine Moïse thanks "the team of guardian angels" who has helped her get through her husband's assasination.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsFlorida Doctor Pinned As Mastermind In Haitian President AssassinationThe man has been taken into custody by Haitian police.By Yoni Yardeni
- PoliticsHaitian Police Kill Four Suspects Linked To President's AssassinationFour suspects have been killed and two are in police custody following the assassinnation.By EJ Panaligan
- PoliticsPresident Of Haiti Assassinated In "Barbaric" Shooting At His HomeHaitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead overnight amid politically charged violence in the country.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsBLM Activist Sasha Johnson In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The HeadSasha Johnson, a leading Black Lives Matter activist in London, is in critical condition after being shot in the head.By Cole Blake
- CrimeNew Evidence In Malcolm X's Assassination Suggests Possible Cover-UpAn undercover police officer at the time confessed to an alleged conspiracy perpetrated by the NYPD and the FBI to assassinate the political leader. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Protester Arrested After Tweeting About Assassinating AOCA Texas man was arrested for his role in the Capitol Hill riot after tweeting "assassinate AOC."By Cole Blake
- TVThe Murder Of Malcolm X To Be Reinvestigated Following Netflix DocuseriesThe truth may finally be revealed.By Keenan Higgins
- GramKim Kardashian Disputes "Sick Joke" Alleging She Purchased JFK's Bloody ShirtA news outlet suggested Kim gave the shirt to her daughter as a Christmas present.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Testifies That He Ordered Chief Keef's Murder6ix9ine has been singing at the stand.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesWill Smith Tries To Murder His Younger Self In New "Gemini Man" TrailerWill Smith is on a mission to assassinate himself in the new trailer.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyGambino Crime Boss Francesco "Frank" Cali Shot Dead In New YorkThe reputed Mafia don of the Gambino Family was clipped in front of his Staten Island home.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Associate Connected To Chief Keef Shooting Has Been IndictedChief Keef's associates are falling like dominoes in the Federal court of law.By Devin Ch