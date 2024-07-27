Kodak Black Drops Merch Inspired By Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Kodak Black continues to back Trump.

Kodak Black has never been one to shy away from showing his support for Donald Trump. The former president pardoned him back in 2021, and the Florida-born rapper has since endorsed him on multiple occasions. In March of this year, for example, he told reporters that he thinks Trump should be in office for "20 years."

Kodak has also stood up for Trump amid criticism, particularly after he survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month. Now, he's seemingly celebrating the historical moment with some new merch. Sniper Gang Apparel's official Instagram account shared a preview of the merch yesterday, which features Kodak emulating Trump's famous post-shooting pose.

While the merch is certainly a statement, it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Kodak has only become more vocal about Trump in recent months. Following the Pennsylvania shooting, he shut down those with anything negative to say about the convicted felon, including Plies. Plies has been an outspoken Trump critic for a while now, and speculated that the assassination attempt could have been staged. “We ain’t gon’ for no Trump slander, bruh,” Kodak Black responded on Instagram Live. “You gotta get off that sh*t Plies. Trump ain’t did nuthin’ to you, you feel me? You rich, bruh, we rich. Fall back, love, ’cause sh*t can get mafioso, boy.”

As for what else Kodak has been up to these days, he unveiled a trailer for his first film as an executive producer a few weeks ago, Gone Missin. A release date for the supernatural thriller has yet to be announced. What do you think of Kodak Black planning to release new merch inspired by the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.