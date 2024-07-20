Kodak Black Hilariously Thirsts For GloRilla While Reacting To "TGIF" Music Video

Rolling Loud Miami 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Kodak Black has always had a soft spot for GloRilla, so it's actually surprising that he took so long to watch her latest music video.

GloRilla is a long-standing muse of Kodak Black's, so we're actually very surprised that he took so long to react to her latest music video. Moreover, he posted a video on social media reacting to Glo's new visual for the banger "TGIF," and his yells and exclamations during the video (as well as his dance moves) are quite hilarious to witness. In addition, the Florida rapper remarked on how physically attractive the Memphis femcee is, and couldn't help but express shock at her mention of her "moose knuck." We'll let you look that up real quick before you keep reading... Pretty wild, right?

Jokes aside, seeing this artistic appreciation from one spitter to another is always amazing to see in the hip-hop game, even if this example is more lewd in nature. "TGIF" still hits hard, and this also shouldn't really come as much of a surprise. After all, Kodak Black previously reacted to GloRilla's explicit throat-related lyrics on BossMan Dlow's "Finesse" remix. "B***h say she could make her throat stretch! B***h show me! How far?" he comically inquired online.

Kodak Black Reacts To GloRilla's "TGIF" Music Video

But GloRilla isn't the only person that Kodak Black is thirsting over on Instagram; in fact, he prefers to lust for the ladies together instead of one by one. For example, he recently posted (and afterwards deleted) a picture of three seemingly random women with some heart emojis in the caption, leaving fans confused. Was this just a quick thirsty moment online or are these individuals working on something together? One of the women in the photo actually responded to it while tagging the other two in quite the confused manner, since this picture seems to have come directly from one of their feeds. Who knows what that was about...

Elsewhere, GloRilla's "TGIF" is getting love from all corners, including a viral weatherman who did a parody remix of the track with Big Glo herself. Hopefully this trunk-knocker continues to ring off throughout 2024, as it's one of the most fun and catchy singles of the year so far. Longtime fans like Kodak Black got way more than they asked for over the past few months: a mixtape, plenty of singles and features, plus an album on the way. Let's see if these artists ever link up in the booth one day.

