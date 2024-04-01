Kodak Black Reacts To Glorilla's Explicit Lyrics About Her Throat On BossMan DLow's "Finesse" Remix

Kodak Black is loving Glorilla's latest verse.

BYCole Blake
Rolling Loud New York 2021

Kodak Black had an elated reaction to hearing Glorilla's verse on the remix to BossMan DLow's song, "Fineese." Listening to the song on social media, Kodak remarked: "B*tch say she could make her throat stretch! B*tch show me! How far?"

In her verse, Glorilla raps: "You hangin' with the n****s that bucked you for your pistol, you a brewster / I can make my throat stretch (Ayy), I can make a mess (Woo) / Instead ran up a couple hundred thousand, went thirty days no sex / You know how lame it is to confront me about a n***a through a text? / You know how fast I'll turn your favorite n***a into your favorite ex, ho?"

Glorilla Performs At BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Kodak has expressed his affection for Glorilla on several occasions over the years. When his track, "Super Gremlin," lost at the BET Hip Hop Awards, he complained on Twitter that Glorilla hadn't won instead of Latto. “The Woman Empowerment Sh*t Kool,” Kodak wrote at the time. “Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt. [‘Big Energy’] Ain’t Move Nobody! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST ‘F*ck N***a Free’ Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think SONG OF THE YEAR Mean?” He also once popped into the comments section of one of Glorilla's live streams and remarked: “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow."

Check out Kodak's latest antics on social media above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black and Glorilla on HotNewHipHop.

