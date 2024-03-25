BossMan Dlow Recruits GloRilla For Remix Of 2023 Hit "Finesse"

BossMan Dlow and GloRilla are teaming up for the first time at the right time. Both artists from the East side are popping off right now thanks to two hit singles. For the Port Salerno, Florida native, he is riding on the success of "Get In With Me," which is ranking millions upon millions of plays across all platforms. The Memphis femcee is giving everyone a sense of confidence with "Yeah Glo!" Now, BossMan Dlow and GloRilla are taking their respective sounds and combining them on "Finesse (Remix)."

Yes, you heard us right this is a remix! Another track that has helped put more and more people on to BossMan is "Finesse." This song was put out in 2023, specifically, on the deluxe of his debut tape. It is referred to as 2 Slippery, a slight change to the original title Too Slippery. Once again, this song was produced by German beatmaker Gentle Beatz.

Listen To "Finesse" By BossMan Dlow & GloRilla

"Finesse (Remix)" keeps the same instrumental, chorus and lone verse from BossMan. However, GloRilla's verse adds another 1:03 to the runtime. Hilariously, Glo makes a reference to her celibacy experiment she was starting 2024 off with as a New Year's resolution. Overall, this is another memorable track in Dlow's growing discography as he sports another unique flow on this one.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Finesse (Remix)," by BossMan Dlow and GloRilla? Which version of the song do you prefer more and why? Who had the stronger verse? Should these two continue to work together, why or why not? Was "Finesse" your favorite track from 2 Slippery? If not, which one was? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding BossMan Dlow and GloRilla. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

These b*****s ain't no competition, man these h**s stay losin'

They talkin' gangsta s***, but I'm the b**** you h**s ain't foolin'

He closed his eyes and pulled the trigger, man you n****s ain't shooters

You hangin' with the n****s that bucked you for your pistol, you a brewster

I can make my throat stretch (Ayy), I can make a mess (Woo)

Each day ran up a couple hundred thousand, went thirty days no sex

