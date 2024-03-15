Cardi B Reveals GloRilla Is Her Cousin

Cardi B and GloRilla have a lot of love for each other, and the "Tomorrow 2" collaborators displayed some great chemistry on that track. Hopefully it isn't the last time we see them team up on wax, as they both have a lot more big musical moves to make in 2024. However, a pretty big reason as to why fans are now excited about a reunion has to do with a much deeper bond than just being industry peers. Moreover, Bardi recently sat down for a conversation with Big Boy and told him about how the two femcees are actually closer than what they or fans expected.

"A lot of people don't know this," Cardi B began. "Like, nah, this is a true story. Like, I don't like to put my family business [out there], like, but he used to push weight and everything. And there was, like, this one time that, like... you know, like, he lived in Tennessee and whatever. So he ain't really told, like, my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there. Then, like, he had, like, a kid out there. And, you know, like, that's GloRilla's dad and everything, so that's why me and cuz related."

Cardi B Reveals Her Relationship To GloRilla: Watch

Meanwhile, this is what GloRilla had to say about Cardi B being there for her throughout her career. "She had hit me up already when I was blowing up," she expressed concerning her cousin back in October of 2022. "Soon as I had landed in New York and I was going through the airport, she had sent me a little voicemail message, you know, giving me advice and motivating me like that. She'll like my stuff, then when I was in the studio one day and I was listening to all my songs like, 'Who can I put on this song?'

"They were trying to surprise me with it," the Memphis MC continued. "Yo Gotti was trying to surprise me but I ended up finding out because I was trying to get her on another song. So, she sent me the little clips, she DMs them to me, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God! She just murdered this song!" For more news and the latest updates on GloRilla and Cardi B, stay logged into HNHH.

