If you’ve been anywhere near social media over the last few weeks, then you may have witnessed several divisive moments in Hip Hop. There is a new generation of women in the Rap game who have dominated with each new release, but just as it goes in any profession, there has been infighting that made for viral moments. Fans have consistently pit Cardi B and Nicki Minaj against one another, but it seems that many are now attempting to draw the lines with other femcees, as well.

As we move on from Latto and Minaj’s unfortunate Twitter blowout, there are still unified voices within Rap culture. Many ladies have collaborated with one another or simply given a shoutout to show love online, including GloRilla and Cardi who collided on “Tomorrow 2.”

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

Glo’s “F.N.F.” track has catapulted her into stardom as she adjusts to her new home at Yo Gotti’s CMG label. The Memphis rapper has been on a U.K. press run and while chatting with Sk Vibemaster, she spoke about the ongoing support she’s received from Cardi.

“She had hit me up already when I was blowing up,” said Glo. “Soon as I had landed in New York and I was going through the airport, she had sent me a little voicemail message, you know, giving me advice and motivating me like that. She’ll like my stuff, then when I was in the studio one day and I was listening to all my songs like, ‘Who can I put on this song?”

She quickly texted Cardi and the Bronx hitmaker told her she already finished her verse. “They were trying to surprise me with it,” GloRilla added. “Yo Gotti was trying to surprise me but I ended up finding out because I was trying to get her on another song. So, she sent me the little clips, she DMs them to me, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god! She just murdered this song!”

The track has further solidified GloRilla as a new contender in the mainstream Rap space, so we’ll keep you updated as her career unfolds. Check out her interview with Sk Vibemaster below.