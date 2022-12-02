GloRilla Brags About Her Come-Up In Funk Flex Freestyle
Big Glo let her haters know they’ll never stop her hustle.
The latest femcee on the block is GloRilla, and she’s adding her name to Funk Flex’s freestyle list. The Memphis rapper has been on a non-stop whirlwind ever since “F.N.F.” helped put her on the map. Big Glo’s meteoric rise has been aided by her signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG, and fans are excited to see how her career will unfold in the new year.
Flex and GloRilla revisited the rapper’s first set of releases, including “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. This week, fans also received “FTCU” with Glo, Latto, and Gangsta Boo representing for the ladies. According to Flex, although there are plenty of women dominating the Rap game, GloRilla’s energy makes her a standout.
During her freestyle, GloRilla raps:
I’m just a hood b*tch that got some money now
I be eatin’ so good sometimes I can’t wear my stomach out
They told me I should gain some weight
I probably buy a 100 pounds
They bashin’ me for running up
Man, they just be runnin’ out
Shout out to Yo Gotti made me rich, bag $500K
Put in all the work and made it again in 100 days
The Hot 97 visit marks the latest stop in the rapper’s non-stop press run. Earlier this week, GloRilla dropped by The Breakfast Club where she once again expanded on her career. However, on social media, Glo is reportedly caught up in controversy with Moniece Slaughter. The Love & Hip Hop alum previously commented on Glo’s beef with Hitkidd, and apparently, the rapper reacted in DMs.
Slaughter shared screenshots of the verbal argument and later claimed that GloRilla disrespected the reality star’s child. Then, Slaughter took to Livestream to further detail the disagreement and fueled the flame with a few scathing words of her own.
Meanwhile, fans are weighing in online about “FTCU,” so check out the latest form GloRilla, Latto, and Gangsta Boo below.