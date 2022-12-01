GloRilla is not one to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions. The “F.N.F” rapper stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (November 30), and dished on everything from dating to signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.

In the interview, GloRilla also addressed her viral commentary about not finding love in the club. “I’m saying its a chance,” GloRilla shared. ”But I was really speaking on me being from Memphis. I really don’t go to clubs and when I did go to clubs it was in Memphis, but I got dried out on clubs. When you go in the club, you see the same people and they just in there standing around and what they doing? Lookin’ for the hoes.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Glorilla performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

The “Tomorrow 2” star also dished on recent beef with “F.N.F” producer HitKidd. “Everything is everything fosho,” she said. “We from Memphis. We straight.” GloRilla also opened up about her relationship with Cardi B, and her unexpected strong male fan base. “I actually know a lot of dudes [who] don’t listen to female rap,” she said. “So, when I start hearing a lot of ‘em say they be listening to me, it just warms my heart. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Y’all be listening to me?’ And I be talking s*** about them!”

The interview comes just weeks after GloRilla released her highly anticipated debut EP Anyways Life’s Great. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the young star gushed about her meteoric rise to fame. “I get to take care of the people that I love, all my family and friends. I used be broke…I ain’t broke no more,” she shared. “And it’s by doing the thing that I love. I’m making money doing what I love to do. So, that’s everything. Yeah. I just stay prayed up, you know what I’m saying? Do right by everybody. I try not to let too much get … I try not to let everything just get to me so much.”

Check out GloRilla’s full interview on The Breakfast Club below.