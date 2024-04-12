GloRilla X Club Shay Shay: 5 Biggest Takeaways

GloRilla, the Memphis-based rapper, recently made a guest appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by Shannon Sharpe. As a star rapidly on the rise, all eyes are on GloRilla yet she sometimes finds herself at the center of controversy and social media discourse. During her appearance on the podcast, the bold rapper took to the podcast to share about her childhood, as well as dream collabs, and influences. She also candidly discussed her latest mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, revealing insights into her creative process and artistic vision. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the interview.

Yo Gotti’s Influence

During the interview, GloRilla opened up to Shannon Sharpe about how Yo Gotti mentors her and his influence on her music. “One thing about me, I don't record a lot,” she began. “Like if I don't like a song I'mma scratch it, like the moment I write it and it's not good, I'm not going to record or nothing. And so, like I could be in the studio for 10 hours, write two songs not like them and I won't record. He just be telling me like ‘Record them, every song. It might end up being good.’ And I don't think it's good,right? You know what I'm saying. Every song you make not just gonna be like that but just do it. You never know what the song gonna do.”

GloRilla Tells Shannon Sharpen She Welcomes Criticism

Moving forward with the interview, the topic of criticism came up. When Shannon Sharpe asked about how she blocks all the noise, GloRilla revealed that she doesn’t. Instead, she listens to it and makes corrections. “The thing with me is, criticism I like it,” she said. “All my friends know when I talk to them, I'm the most blunt person they ever meet…Don’t lie to me like tell me criticism because when I go out in the public, they going to say it anyway. So, it's certain shit that I take from criticism like when people be talking shit like ‘oh she did this. It’s this, it’s that.’ Okay, I'm going to take heed to that right and fix it.”

GloRilla’s Dream Collabs

During the Club Shay Shay interview, GloRilla revealed a few artists that she would love to collaborate with, and why. Dropping big names like Beyonce, Drake, and Lil Wayne, GloRilla built her dream collab. “Five people I want to collab with I haven't collab with,” she started. “Number one, Beyonce. Number two would be Drake and Lil Wayne, I love them.” Future and Chief Keef rounded out her 5-man team. “I grew up on Beyonce,” she continued. “She forever going to be my favorite artist of all time. Lil Wayne and Drake, they just like lyrical beasts. I love they swag and their approach to songs, and how they come on the beats and shit. Chief Keef just was young and turnt like, he was the first young turnt rapper I ever knew about… Future just a GOAT.”

GloRilla Opened Up About Her Childhood

On Club Shay Shay, GloRilla opened up about her childhood days, especially living in a house with nine siblings. Being the eighth child herself, the rapper revealed that things were quite hard for her and her brothers and sisters. “Just imagine, it was a lot of us so we used to get on each other nerves and pick on each other and fight,” she said. “Well, we love each other at the end of the day though… We used to get whoopings.”

She also spoke about life being homeschooled, and the circumstances that led to her and her siblings enrolling in school. “Like every child got whoopings, but my sister didn't,” she continued. “So, she used to call DCS on my mama and she was like, ‘my momma used to beat on us and we weren’t learning nothing in homeschool’ and all this stuff. And so, my mama had to put us in school after that.”

Her Frustrations With Social Media’s Double Standards

Speaking on how social media netizens held double standards, GloRilla explained to Shannon Sharpe her views and experiences with how the internet offers little grace for women compared to men. “They be hard on us. Social media be way harder on females than men you think,” she insisted. “So because a n***a can be ugly as hell but if he bumping, they don't give a shit. ‘oh my God we love you.’ If they don't like a certain part of your body, they think you too skinny, they think your feet too big or anything, they just going to talk about you all the time. Like they like, ‘oh you're a female. You supposed to be perfect.’ They don't hold men to the ‘being perfect’ standard. They hold women to that.”

