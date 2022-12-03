While many of the women in rap today use their stacks of cash to invest in a BBL, GloRilla has always been all about embracing her natural body. In the past, the Memphis native has used social media to speak out against her haters, urging them to get comfortable with seeing her “slim body, green pretty ass eyes, and big beautiful nose” all over their feeds.

Clearly, the “F.N.F.” hitmaker’s approach is working for her, as she’s had an undeniably incredible breakout year. Most recently, Glo appeared on The Breakfast Club ahead of Angela Yee’s exit. During her interview, she didn’t hesitate to show off her petite frame for the camera.

GloRilla attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Of course, this didn’t come unprompted. Before, host Charlamagne Tha God was teasing the female rapper about how funny he finds the fact that she won’t let anyone tell her that she’s not curvy. “I’m thick as f*ck,” she said in response.

“People have me… In this camera? Can I show the camera? I gotta show the camera how thick I am,” she went on. As she spoke, she began shaking her behind to accentuate the “thickness” in question.

At the same time, Charlamagne turns his head away, causing his co-hosts hilariously tease him.

December has been off to a big start for GloRilla. Aside from her stint on TBC, she’s also teamed up with Latto for a new single called “FTCU” featuring Gangsta Boo.

Additionally, she also showed off her lyrical prowess during her Funk Flex freestyle, letting listeners know that they’ve got no chance at stopping her hustle.

November was equally as huge for the 23-year-old. Not only did she drop her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great, but she also performed her hit collaboration with Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2,” at the American Music Awards.

Revisit a video of that below, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]