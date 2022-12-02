Latto and GloRilla led a new wave of female rappers in the South. After connecting on the “F.N.F” remix, the Grammy-nominated rappers collide, once again, to pay homage to one of the most influential — if not the most influential — rap groups out of the South.

This morning, the 777 rapper and the “Blessed” artist joined forces alongside the legendary Gangsta Boo for “FTCU.” The new record revisits Three 6 Mafia’s hit record, “Tear The Club Up,” as the three ladies provide a revamped approach to the song. Produced by d.a. got that dope, Latto and GloRilla’s massive presence looms over the eerie, horrorcore-influenced beat. The “It’s Givin” rapper leads the record, dishing out threats to the opps. “Drag that bitch, fuck that hoe/ You can get your ass beat up right here or take this shit to go,” she raps. Then, GloRilla comes through with an authentic Memphis feel that rounds out the record. She remains cool and calm as her muddy flow charges the sh*t talking.

Gangsta Boo doesn’t have a verse on the song but she does hold down the intro — a stamp of approval from an OG.

Latto’s latest single proves she hasn’t lost her grip on the streets, especially after a huge commercial year. “FTCU” arrives shortly after Latto earned two nominations at the 2023 Grammys. The Grammys nominated her for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap performance. GloRilla also gained recognition at the Grammys with her single “F.N.F” up for Best Rap Performance of the year

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, I told them folks to Google me or somethin’, ’cause I don’t show ID

And I don’t give my number out in clubs, they gotta follow me

Phone calls full of shooters just in case they try to follow me

Keep them pistols in the party, we don’t go by policies