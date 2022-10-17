While countless female artists have gone the BBL route in recent years, a handful of them – such as Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, and GloRilla – have opted to show endless love to their natural bodies, despite what the critics have to say.

In the past, some have suggested to the “F.N.F.” hitmaker that she should consider surgically enhancing her figure, but she shut them down and quickly let the world know that she loves the skin she’s in. “This is my last time addressing this, you mfs better get [used] to this slim body, green pretty ass eyes & big beautiful nose of mine, ’cause ain’t a damn thing gone change,” she said at the time.

GloRilla attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

“Y’all can hate y’all self all you want, but I luv me some BIG GLO.”

Since then, GloRilla has returned to social media to reiterate her feelings of abundant self-love to the world, this time specifically focusing on her booty. “It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel and know dat I’m thick,” the 23-year-old tweeted over the weekend.

“Like do y’all know how many people ask me do I have a BBL in a day?????” she openly pondered, causing hundreds of followers to chime in with hilarious responses.

“Hallelujah please,” one user wrote, referring to the rapper’s holy middle name. “No one asks you that,” another hater snarked.

Regardless of what the world thinks, GloRilla has made it clear that you can’t tell her (or her “BBL”) nothing. Check out more Twitter reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Hallelujah please — Ari 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@mydaddys_ghost) October 15, 2022

no one asks you that — 🐝 (@TheeBaddieBey) October 15, 2022

But do u have a bbl? is the question sis because you a lil too thick.. — ﷼ (@malicorde) October 15, 2022

You can literally see it from the front ? Y’all are haters bye — NANAMIS WIFE PT2 (@AnimeObsessed66) October 15, 2022

Prolly 0, but I love u still boo. lil pretty ass. — ♔ $tretch (@stretch_dagreat) October 15, 2022

Me when I lie https://t.co/vDlZyacDKQ — JxP (@DefnotJp) October 15, 2022