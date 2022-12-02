After 12 years of hosting The Breakfast Club, Angela Yee officially exited the show earlier today (Dec. 2). The radio personality is now gearing up to launch her own syndicated show, Way Up With Angela Yee.

Bidding his co-host farewell, Charlamagne tha God also reflected on their time together in Yee’s farewell episode.

“Job well done. They can never take away what we’ve built,” he stated on the show. “You know, we’ve all made history together as a radio show. We’re in the Radio Hall Of Fame. We’re linked together forever, and us three have created a blueprint for a lot of people to follow. And I just thank god for bringing us together.”

DJ Envy also showed gratitude towards Yee, telling her he loves his “sister” and will miss her presence on the show.

Speaking with Variety earlier this week, the New York native opened up about her favorite part of hosting The Breakfast Club.

“To have had the opportunity to sit down with Nipsey Hussle and people like that, I think is really amazing for us, as far as history and even knowing these people in a different way than the rest of the world knows them,” Yee told the outlet.

“I love that we have the opportunity to do that,” the 46-year-old further stated. “When people are like, ‘I had no idea they were like that I actually really like them, now I’m going to listen to the album or watch the movie.’”

Yee markedly alluded to her Breakfast Club departure in August, tweeting at the time, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.”

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over 🫶🏽 — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

Social media soon took notice, with fans anxiously debating what the cryptic tweet could mean for the long-running radio show.

The following day, the 46-year-old revealed that she would soon be leaving her co-hosts in pursuit of a solo project.

Way Up With Angela Yee will reportedly air mid-day on iHeartMedia starting in early 2023. Check back in with us here at HNHH for an update on when the show will premiere.

