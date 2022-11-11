If there are one breakout artists whose proven to be worth the hype, it’s GloRilla. The Memphis-based rapper had the summer on smash with the Hitkidd-produced, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Since then, she’s been in go-mode, inking a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG, and earning praise across the board.

Today, the rapper emerged with her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. Glo’s 9-track offering features Niki Pooh and Cardi B, who appears on the previously released “Tomorrow 2.” The Hit-Kidd produced hit record also appears on the tracklist.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: GloRilla accepts the award for Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

From the jump, GloRilla makes it clear that she has a mission on her mind when she declares that she’s the “voice of the females” on the project’s opener, “No More Love.” From there, the Memphis influence expands across the project on records like “Phatnall.”

Earlier this year, GloRilla inked an official record deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG following the success of “F.N.F.” On top of that, she also came through with several stand-out performances on Gangsta Art, CMG’s official compilation project.

GloRilla’s gained a significant amount of momentum over the months since “F.N.F” popped off on TikTok. Many of the prominent female rappers have showed her significant love recently, including City Girls’ JT, who appears in the “Nut Quick” music video.

“I’m grateful for everybody in the industry that I grew up listening to, or that I listen to on a daily basis, who’s been reaching out or DMing me, telling me inspirational stuff. Latto do it. Cardi [B] do it. Saweetie always texting me,” she told BET.

Hopefully, an actual debut album from the Memphis star will follow the release of Anyways, Life’s Great.

Press play below on GloRilla’s debut project and sound off in the comments with your favorite song off of Anyways, Life’s Great.