Grammy nominations have been known to cause some tension in the past, and ahead of this year’s awards, a feud broke out between 23-year-old Latto and “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker Nicki Minaj after the latter shared her thoughts about her chart-topping single being placed in the Pop category rather than Rap.

During her Instagram Live, the 39-year-old asserted that the 777 artist’s “Big Energy” should have gotten similar treatment with its own nod, and have been placed in the Pop category alongside her.

At this point, Latto (who was also recently slammed for winning a prize at the BET Hip-Hop Awards by Kodak Black) jumped on Twitter to share her thoughts on Onika’s comments, also confirming the long-standing rumour that the two have been beefing for a while now after the Ohio-born artist told Jason Lee that plenty of the rap girls are “flourishing” as of late in an interview.

“With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category,” the “Wheelie” artist wrote. “[You] being funny bringing me up to defend [your] case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms. [You] literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song’ [on the phone] lol @NICKIMINAJ.”

A few hours later, Latto shared actual audio from the aforementioned conversation she had with Minaj, during which the two can be heard bickering over the former’s comments about the female rap community.

With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category. U being funny bringing me up to defend ur case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms. U literally told me I’m not “flourishing” and no one cares about my “little song” otp lol @NICKIMINAJ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

“I’ve done nothing to you,” The Rap Game alum can be heard saying. “I’m acting crazy because you said something that is clearly delusional?” Minaj claps back, prompting Latto to ask, “It’s delusional to say that other girls are flourishing?”

The rising rap star told the industry veteran, “I never said you’re no longer running shit. I said that there are other females flourishing. What is the problem with that?” before telling The Pink Print artist that she only felt able to support her “from the sidelines.”

“I can’t do it publicly when someone is literally sub-tweeting me for no reason, purposely trying to misinterpret what I’m saying. I respect you too much to go back and forth with you,” Latto vented.

