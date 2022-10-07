The final results of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards didn’t leave everyone feeling pleased (as is usually the case with award shows) – especially not Kodak Black, who vented on social media after the show about how he thinks the network should be boycotted for giving their “Song of the Year” award to Latto.

“This whole shit looked like a damn plot,” the Broward County-born artist began during his Wednesday (October 5) rant. “Then I look at the ‘gram like what shorty blocked me for? They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that shit. I told [people] weeks ago, ‘Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.'”

Latto attends as Harper’s BAZAAR and Bloomingdale’s Host Fête September 9 Celebrating Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR)

The “insult” clearly tickled Latto, as she quickly posted up a series of glamorous photos to her own feed. Dressed in an all-black outfit accessorized with silver jewelry, black shades, and a small purse, the “Big Energy” hitmaker captioned the photo dump, “#Frappuccino.”

Over on Twitter, she continued to egg Black on after beating him out for the prestigious award. “What kinda frappuccino I look like I taste like??? [tongue emoji],” she wrote earlier this week.

Down in the comments, fans were quick to write responses like, “A delicious one,” “Caramel with cinnamon dolce and extra sweet cream,” and “Pumpkin spice with caramel drizzle.

What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? 👅 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Latto and Yak have come to blows in 2022.

Earlier this year, as the 23-year-old was preparing to release her 777 album, she revealed in an interview that one of the male artists she worked with gave her a hard time about getting a feature after she curved his DM.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie. I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol,” Black said at the time, attempting to clear his name when it was alleged that he was the artist Latto refused to name. “Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N***a Name On Dat Sh*t Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N***a Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat Sh*t Homie.”

Read what Kodak's audio engineer had to say about all the drama here,