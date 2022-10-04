Fans have been speculating for weeks that many of the recent riffs between the ladies of hip hop have their roots in Nicki Minaj’s longtime beef with Cardi B. Last month, all seemed to be well after the Queen’s rapper released her “Super Freaky Girl” remix, featuring BIA, Maliibu Miitch, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and JT. However, things took a turn a few weeks later when Cardi B hopped on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” track, which immediately shot to number one on the Billboard Charts as well as Apple Music.

Amid celebrating her record breaking success last week, the Bronx rapper go into a heated Twitter debacle with Akbar V. after Akbar accused Cardi of being jealous of her collaboration with Nicki. “B*tch u mad bout that feat let’s be real,” Akbar tweeted. Weeks after the tumultuous interaction, Cardi found herself in the midst of another beef, allegedly spurring from Nicki’s newly formed relationships.

On Monday (October 3) the WAP rapper exchanged words with JT of the City Girls, calling her “lapdog,” seemingly alluding to her relationship with Minaj. The Miami bred rapper continued to defend herself against claims that she was “d**** riding” Nicki and fighting with Cardi in defense of the star. “Im not like that at alllll,” JT replied. “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

While the two continued hurling insults on Twitter, Nicki Minaj subtly chimed in by changing her Twitter avi to a photo of JT, seemingly showing her support for the City Girl amid her beef with Cardi. Shorlty after, Cardi swapped her Twitter avi with a photo of Remy Ma, who also had her own rap beef with Minaj.

Despite the Internet spats, Nicki and Cardi have yet to directly address each other on social media since their beef began back in 2017. Share your thoughts below.