- GossipSlim Thug Addresses Rumors About Him Impregnating Cousin: WatchApparently, this decade-long narrative is a little more complicated than it seems... or is the rapper just trolling us here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJAY-Z Admits He Refused To Lend Cousin $4,800, Fans ReactJAY-Z refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and is facing backlash for it on social media.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRihanna's Cousin Tanella Alleyne Dead In Barbados Years After Brother's Fatal ShootingTavon Alleyne lost his life six years ago, and now Rih's family is mourning the sudden death of his sister, Tanella.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoldy James Explains How He's Related To Snoop DoggThe art of the MC runs thick in Boldy's blood.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeWoman Accused Of Killing Beyonce's Cousin Begins TrialMartell DeRouen died of a single gunshot wound in 2021.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsLil Meech Ring Camera Video: Actor Claims He Was Assisting His Cousin With GroceriesEarlier this week, Summer Walker announced her split from the "BMF" star due to his alleged cheating.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Plans To Break Cousin's Jaw Over Stolen Money"I'm steady getting drops on him, though," Boosie explained of his cousin who stole cash from him. By Aron A.
- GramRihanna Mourns Late Cousin, Tavon, On 4-Year Anniversary Of His DeathRihanna mourns her cousin, Tavon, four years after his death.By Cole Blake
- GossipKing Von's Cousin Fights His Sister Kayla At The Club: ReportKing Von's sister Kayla allegedly got into a fight with the late rapper's cousin at a nightclub over the weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's Rapper Cousin Martell "Kardone" Derouen Shot Dead At 34: ReportMartell "Kardone" Derouen, a rapper widely reported to be Beyoncé's cousin, is reportedly dead from a gunshot wound.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Dolph Reveals His Juice WRLD Family Secret In Heartbreaking MessageYoung Dolph and Juice WRLD were cousins.By Alex Zidel
- CrimePolice Arrest Bloods Member In Connection To Lil Kim's Cousin's Fatal ShootingRIP, Aggy. By Chantilly Post
- GramNicole Scherzinger Asks Fans For Assistance After Cousin Is Killed In Hit & RunRest in peace, John Boy. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDavid Ortiz Shooting Mastermind Allegedly Wanted His Own Cousin KilledOrtiz was never the intended target.By Alexander Cole