Lil Meech Ring Camera Video: Actor Claims He Was Assisting His Cousin With Groceries

As sad as it is to say, Lil Meech and Summer Walker’s relationship felt doomed from the very start. Despite trying to keep things lowkey early on, the pair was exposed by social media sleuths. They then quickly began sharing their time together with the world. In the past, the R&B singer has been known to find herself involved with toxic men, and this time around, fans were happy to see her looking so happy. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before accusations of infidelity began popping up from various women online.

Meech steadily denied the gossip, but ultimately, Walker announced earlier this week that they’ve gone their separate ways. While the mother of three shared that she wishes her ex the best moving forward, even with his cheating behaviour, he’s mostly remained mum on the situation. However, on Tuesday (August 1), ring camera footage captured at an apartment in Houston caught the 23-year-old helping an anonymous woman carry her groceries inside.

Read More: Lil Meech Responds To Woman Telling Summer Walker He Got Her Pregnant

Lil Meech Caught on Camera in Houston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

It was immediately suspected that this was one of Meech’s acts of infidelity, but according to him, that’s complete cap. “D**n, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house?” he asked on his IG Story this afternoon. “We went to the grocery store, man,” the BMF star added, though his sly smirk at the end has people in the comments speculating he may be lying.

“He was better off just letting whoever think whatever lol,” one user wrote. “DUDE what [groceries] did [you] have? 😂😂 ,” another person asked. “And [look] at the slick smile at the end.”

Read More: Summer Walker’s Lil Meech Breakup Announcement Gets Backlash For Mentioning Jayda Cheaves

BMF Actor Responds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Do you believe that Lil Meech was truly helping out his cousin, or is the Florida native telling a tall tale to avoid looking bad in the public eye? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]