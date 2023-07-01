Lil Meech Says He And Summer Walker Are “4Life,” Gets Roasted For Rylo Rodriguez Music Video

Lil Meech recently starred in Rylo Rodriquez’ new music video for his Been One track, “Equal Dirt.” He acted in the video alongside Serayah, and it appears as though fans are not impressed with his performance. Unfortunately, ever since the video dropped earlier this week, Meech has been the victim of some major trolling on Twitter. Specifically, viewers are calling out a moment where Lil Meech acts out Rylo’s line, “B*tch, who dis fa?”

“Meech really said ‘pardon me queen, may I ponder on whomst this may belong to?’ When the line was ‘B*TCH WHO DIS FA’,’ one viewer jokes. Another writes, “I woulda been like ‘CUT!! B*tch the line is WHO DIS FA?!'” They add, “You could tell he was raised in private schools.” Fortunately for the BMF star, he at least appears to have his girlfriend Summer Walker in his corner these days. He recently posed in Malibu alongside the songstress, telling followers “some things are just 4Life.” “It’s not for U to understand,” he added in the caption.

Twitter Clowns Lil Meech

Rylo Rodriguez drops the video to “Equal Dirt” starring Lil Meech and Serayah. pic.twitter.com/uVf9vCWs9p — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 22, 2023

Walker also recently called Lil Meech her “safe space,” cozying up to the actor in an Instagram Story. Despite countless sweet social media posts, the couple has been making headlines lately for some serious drama. Rumors that Lil Meech got another woman pregnant circulated recently, which was later proven to be false. A model allegedly came forward, sharing the news with Walker. Screenshots of the alleged exchange quickly hit the internet. The model in question later took to social media to squash the rumors. She claimed that the account claiming to be pregnant with Meech’s offspring was simply posing as her, revealing that she’s never even met him.

It was later speculated that Walker was pregnant with Meech’s child, which she immediately shut down. “I’m finta tour soon no time for that right now,” she assured fans, “Lil lil meech ain’t coming no time soon.” Amid the drama, however, the couple appears to be going strong. Last month, they showed out at the 2023 BET Awards, where Meech was nominated for Best Actor.

