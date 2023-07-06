Lil Meech and Summer Walker are no strangers to controversy when it comes to their relationship. Last month, rumors swirled about Lil Meech allegedly cheating on Walker with a woman who was pictured wearing his chain. The situation got ugly, with the alleged other woman, Meech, and Walker all weighing in on social media. DMs were leaked and shots were fired, but ultimately, the couple stuck things out. The pair just recently attended the 2023 BET Awards, where they appeared to be doing just fine.

Today, however, screenshots that reportedly portrayed DMs between Walker and another woman hit the internet. In the DMs, the woman claiming to be model Tiffany Fadhel appears to tell Walker that Lil Meech has been cheating on her. “Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs,” the person posing as Walker wrote. “Me and Meech have been seeing each other [for] the past four months and now I am pregnant. He blocked me on social media so I can’t even reach him and he changed his phone number. So maybe you can relay the message since he decided to ghost me.”

Read More: Lil Meech Responds To Woman Telling Summer Walker He Got Her Pregnant

Model Says She Doesn’t Even Know Lil Meech

Lil Meech pregnancy scandal debunked by model who calls out blogs over "fake page" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/eQHvS5yv0j — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2023

The DMs show Walker allegedly responding by asking the person for Meech’s phone number in order to prove their claims. Lil Meech immediately refuted accusations that he cheated on Walker, even threatening to get the model’s job involved if she didn’t stop discussing them. Now, the model in question has taken to social media to squash the rumors. According to Fadhel, the account appearing to be messaging Walker in the screenshots is the fake account of someone posing as her. It’s unclear whether Walker actually exchanged messages with the account, or if the screenshots themselves were also fake.

“THAT IS A FAKE PAGE OF ME! IT CAN BE A WHOLE N***A BEHIND THAT PAGE,” Fadhel wrote in an Instagram comment. She continued, “IM NOT PREGNANT I DON’T KNOW MEECH NEVER SPOKE TO HIM! THE PAGE MAKING THESE ALLEGATIONS IS A FAKE PAGE.”

Read More: Lil Meech Says They’ve Completed Filming Season 3 Of “BMF”

[Via]