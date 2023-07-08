A new clip posted to social media revealed that Lil Meech needed some help to get to 50 Cent’s level. The clip shared by Da’Vinchi shows the actor posing alongside 50 Cent during a photoshoot, appearing notably shorter than him. A crew member then brings him a stool to stand on, much to his BMF co-star’s amusement. “Now he’s big meech,” one social media user jokes. Other commenters noted that the clip will surely act as the perfect fuel to his beef with the cast of Power.

Lil Meech also recently took to social media to announce that the cast of BMF has completed filming season three of the HBO series. “Three seasons in,” he told fans on his Instagram Story. The series, which features 50 Cent as an executive producer, will air it’s third season sometime in the first half of next year.

Lil Meech Needs Some Assistance

Lil Meech also made headlines recently over rumors that he got someone pregnant outside of his relationship with Summer Walker. A user claiming to be model Tiffany Fadhel posted screenshots of an alleged conversation they had with Summer Walker. The conversation shows the person claiming to be carrying Lil Meech’s child. The couple has gone through a ton of public drama since announcing their relationship earlier this year, however, it’s been confirmed that these rumors were false.

Tiffany Fadhel came forward earlier this week, claiming that the account appearing to message Walker isn’t even hers. She said that whoever posted the screenshots was posing as her, insisting that she’s never even met the actor. “THAT IS A FAKE PAGE OF ME! IT CAN BE A WHOLE N***A BEHIND THAT PAGE,” she wrote on Instagram. “IM NOT PREGNANT,” Fadhel continued, “I DON’T KNOW MEECH NEVER SPOKE TO HIM! THE PAGE MAKING THESE ALLEGATIONS IS A FAKE PAGE.” It’s unclear whether or not Walker actually exchanged messages with the account, or if the photos were doctored.

