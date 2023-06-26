Summer Walker and Lil Meech haven’t exactly been the public’s favourite couple over the last week. However, their appearance at this past weekend’s BET Awards may have remedied that. They’ve since been declared one of the evening’s best-dressed couples on social media. The Atlanta-born artist has been known to show plenty of skin on red carpets in the past. This time around she took a more elegant approach – and looked undoubtedly confident while doing it.

The Still Over It songbird’s all-black gown came mid-way up her neck. Its short sleeves allowed her to show off the beautiful tattoos on her arms. Her famous curves were hugged by the skirt, which gave a glimpse of her simple, classy black heels and white painted toes with a small slit in the front. Meech made the perfect piece of arm candy for Walker. He kept it simple in a black shirt and tie, sneakers, and of course, sunglasses.

After the chaotic show aired on Sunday (June 25) evening, the mother of three’s IG feed lit up with some photos of her and Meech’s formal debut. She didn’t write anything in the caption. Still, the sweet smile on Walker’s face alone proves how in love she is. “My Queen, 💙 I Appreciate [You] For Everything!!!” the Florida-born actor dropped by the comment section to write.

Now they’re the talk of the town thanks to their 2023 BET Awards outfits, but before that, Summer Walker and Lil Meech were in the spotlight for far less flattering reasons. After the 23-year-old was linked to another woman who posted up in his chain, the R&B diva DM’d her to set the record straight, causing a serious debate about healthy relationships online. Read what Keke Palmer had to say about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

