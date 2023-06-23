Summer Walker has shared her thoughts on Jess Hilarious’ recent comments on her relationship. She hopped on Instagram to call the comedian “weird” and “ugly” for what Jess Hilarious calls “tough love.” Recently, Jess Hilarious discussed Lil Meech’s recent cheating allegations, going on to call him “smelly.” She further claimed that he should “keep cheating” on Summer Walker, insisting that it’s a surefire way to get some great new music. The couple later responded, exposing DMs that the comedian previously sent to Lil Meech and calling her “thirsty.”

Now, fans have gotten a more in-depth response from Summer Walker, who went in on Jess Hilarious in a recent Instagram Story. It’s clear that she didn’t appreciate Jess Hilarious weighing in on the drama, judging by the heated reply. “Jess [you’re] a really weird a*s b*tch,” she wrote. “What Black woman hopes another Black woman keeps getting cheated on?” she asks, “That’s dark.” She then calls Jess Hilarious out for trying to “link” with her man and then calling him smelly. “You JUST missed being a n***a by a chromosome lord forgive me,” Walker says, “But damn!” She tells Jess Hilarious, “you’d think being so ugly you’d try to be sweeter,” insisting that her approach won’t get her far.

Jess Hilarious Responds

Jess Hilarious later responded to Walker’s rant, simply saying “It’s only two chromosomes anyway Summer.” She does have a point, however, it hasn’t stopped social media users from going after her. Many of Walker’s fans say the comedian should stay out of her business, claiming that the singer “ate her up.”

Walker also shared a message advising people to “MOVE TF ON” from the recent cheating allegations. “It’s giving obsession,” she says, “like it’s scary.” She went on to explain that her and Lil Meech were trying to keep their relationship private from the beginning, but people still insist on picking it apart. “Every move we make everything we do someone got something negative to say,” she notes.

