50 Cent has taken to social media to weigh in on a photo of Lil Baby at Michael Rubin’s recent Independence Day party. The annual White Party took place in the Hamptons over the holiday weekend, and countless celebrity guests were in attendance. 50 Cent posted a shot of Lil Baby being hugged by two men at the party on Instagram, writing “See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at.” He went on to ask, “da fu*k is going on here,” telling the men to “get the fu*k off my young [ninja emoji].” He topped off the caption with, “WTF!”

It’s clear that the photo doesn’t sit right with 50 Cent, and he isn’t shying away from sharing his opinion. Fans in the comments section mostly found his criticism funny, with one writing “50 gone start him some sh*t fa sho.” After the event, Rubin thanked guests who attended his Fourth of July bash. “A big thanks to everyone who joined us,” he wrote, “hope you’re hurting less than I am today.” He went on to say, “In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year.”

50 Cent Wonders “Da Fu*k is Going On Here”

Other notable guests who also attended the White Party include Kim Kardashian, French Montana, Kevin Hart, Quavo, and more. Travis Scott was also seen at the party, arriving in a new, white UTOPIA tour bus. After the event, social media was littered with photos of various celebrities appearing to have a blast. So, it is possible that 50 Cent may just be dealing with some FOMO.

If that happens to be true, he’s not alone. Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz hopped on Twitter to make it known he wants an invite next year. He asked Lil Baby to put in a good word for him, in hopes he can attend. “@lilbaby4PF,” he wrote on Twitter, “TELL RUBIN I WANNA F*CK WITH THE PARTY NEXT YEAR ON THE CRUISE.” Boosie went on to say, “SH*T LOOK LIT,” and “IM GO TURN DAT MF UP.”

