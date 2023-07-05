In celebration of the 4th of July, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin threw a party that had celebrities showing out by the dozen. The hip-hop world was well represented with Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow in attendance. The most eye-catching thing about the gathering was the all-white dress code. Celebrities showed out with some of their finest fits to the function. Now, Coi Leray has taken to Instagram to share both her outfit and her thoughts on the function.

Coi Leray dropped some pictures of her outfit and various photos of herself with other celebs at the party. The most notable shows the “Players” rapper side by side with Justine Skye and Kendal Jenner. In the caption, she explains how much fun the gathering was. “Greatest party ever I forgot I had a phone !!!! Thank you so much @michaelrubin for having me !!!! I’m blessed to be surrounded by so many amazing humble talented people.” Even more, stars showed up in the comments of her Instagram post. Most notably, French Montana who made his thoughts pretty concise with a single shooting star emoji.

Coi Leray Slays In All White

Coi Leray just dropped her sophomore album COI. The album got attention before it even dropped with its strange feature list. David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. The album continued being talked about when the underwhelming first-week sales numbers came in. The album sold just 10k units which was only good enough for a #102 debut on the Billboard 200. Since her song “Players” has been a big hit all year those numbers felt disappointing to many.

Before that, Coi Leray took to the BET Awards with an outfit that honored women in hip-hop. The moment became a point of contention with fans once the album’s bad sales dropped. Many fans saw the performance as a wasted opportunity to promote her new album further. What do you think of Coi Leray’s outfit at Michael Rubin’s party? Let us know in the comment section below.

