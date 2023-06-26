Coi Leray paid tribute to many of the women in hip-hop at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday with her outfit. While taking the stage to celebrate Busta Rhymes’ Lifetime Achievement Award, Leray rocked a white and black outfit featuring the names of several female artists.

The names plastered across Leray’s outfit included Bia, Cardi B, Dej Loaf, Doechii, Doja Cat, Gangsta Boo, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Lola Brooke, Missy Elliott, Saweetie, and more. Check out the outfit below.

Coi Leray At The BET Awards

Coi Leray performs at the BET Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

For the performance, Leray rapped her hit song, “Players,” which she remixed with Busta, earlier this year. Busta also hopped on stage to perform several of his most popular songs and verses from over the years. They included MOP’s “Ante Up” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario” remixes as well as Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now,” and more.

When Busta Rhymes accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award, he broke down into tears. “All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Rhymes began before taking a long moment to let his emotions loose. He continued: “I’m going to say I am grateful that the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation — from the stage to collabing with whoever — and making sure that I am far from the weak link. Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust ass!’”

Coi Leray Celebrates Busta Rhymes

Elsewhere in the night, Latto performed her hit song, “Put It On Da Floor,” while Quavo and Offset reunited to honor Takeoff. For the full list of winners and nominees from the event, check here.

