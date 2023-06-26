Busta Rhymes broke down into tears while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night. While speaking on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, he reflected on his career and life as a whole.

“All right. So, I’m going to wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry,” Rhymes began before taking a long moment to let his emotions loose. He continued: “I’m going to say I am grateful that the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul, that allows me to get into any situation — from the stage to collabing with whoever — and making sure that I am far from the weak link. Because I enjoy walking away from a situation saying, ‘I bust ass!'”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Honoree Busta Rhymes (C) accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Busta continued: “It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way. I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you’re watching me grow and I love y’all and I know y’all love me.”

In addition to the speech, a short video honoring Busta’s legacy also played. It featured Diddy, Pharrell Williams, Janet Jackson, Dave Chappelle, and more discussing his impact. Scott Mills, CEO of BET, announced in a statement, earlier this week, that Busta would accept the award. “Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted, award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip-hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals,” Mills said at the time. “He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s lifetime achievement award to a visionary, a master of rhyme and a true pioneer.”

