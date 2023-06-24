Busta Rhymes will be presented with a huge honor this weekend. The iconic rapper will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards. The award acknowledges his significant contributions to the music industry and his lengthy career. According to Billboard, his peers will honor him during the event. Artists such as Coi LeRay and Rah Digga, among others, will be paying tribute to his impressive thirty-year career.

Busta Rhymes isn’t the only icon that the award has been presented to. The Lifetime Achievement Award has previously been granted to many notable hip-hop figures. Among those that have received it are artists like Queen Latifah and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Scott Mills, the CEO of BET, praised Busta Rhymes for his exceptional talent and impact on the culture. He emphasized Busta’s unique hip-hop sound and captivating visuals. Additionally, Mills expressed pride in presenting the award to a visionary and pioneer in the field of rhyme. However, just because Busta is receiving a Lifetime Achievement award doesn’t mean he’s finished.

Busta Is Nowhere Near Finished

Busta Rhymes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 #BETAwards https://t.co/4MjkAYMUfU — billboard (@billboard) June 23, 2023

Busta Rhymes has had an extremely extensive career. Many artists at this point would no longer be part of the culture. However, despite all of that, Busta Rhymes remains a relevant artist in the 21st century. He recently collaborated with BIA on a summer jam titled “Beach Ball.” The track will be featured on his upcoming album. The song showcases energetic beats, catchy rhymes, and BIA’s always-captivating performance. It is, of course, complemented by Busta Rhymes’ distinct dark and deep delivery.

The official music video for "Beach Ball" was released on June 23. The release followed an intriguing and mysterious move by Busta Rhymes' on social media. The icon cleared out his entire Instagram page. Once he had done that, he left only a cryptic photograph as a teaser for his next move. The hip-hop veteran deleted all his photos, replacing them with an image of a beach ball. That same picture also became his new profile picture. The caption "6.23.23" hinted at a potential album release date. However, it was later clarified as the drop date for the "Beach Ball" single.