Travis Scott is gearing up to release his new album UTOPIA, very soon. However, it is still unknown when he will drop the project. Based on some billboards, a lot of fans think this album is going to be coming out on July 21st. Although, this has not been confirmed. What we do know is that Travis has been busy in Europe thanks to numerous festivals. Furthermore, he has seemingly been filming some sort of album trailer that will most definitely get all of his fans very excited.

Overall, Travis Scott has always been extremely protective of his art. When Astroworld came out, it wasn’t until a few weeks before that we got the release date. Additionally, the only lead single from the album that had dropped prior to the project’s release was “Butterfly Effect.” Clearly, Travis is doing the exact same thing with UTOPIA, and fans are more than excited to see how all of this is going to shape up in the end.

“UTOPIA” By Travis Scott

Last night, Travis Scott was back in the United States where he attended Michael Rubin’s infamous white party. There were a whole bunch of famous artists at the event. Moreover, Scott got to show off some of his new album in the form of a bus. In the post above, from Our Generation Music, you can see that he pulled up to the event in a bus with UTOPIA branding. Needless to say, we are currently in UTOPIA season, and it will continue to be that way until he drops. Hopefully, that drop happens soon.

A Party To Remember

A lot of fans are very eager to hear this album. After all, Travis Scott has proven himself time and time again to be a great album artist. Some artists are better at giving hit singles. While Travis can certainly do that, he also crafts exceptional projects. Let us know which features you want to hear on this album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

