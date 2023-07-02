Travis Scott has made a big deal about the release of his upcoming album, Utopia. For months now, he’s been carrying around a briefcase handcuffed to his wrist. Furthermore, he’s teased fans with images such as a recreation of the iconic Abbey Road album cover. We still don’t know exactly when Utopia is dropping, though new billboards in LA suggest that it could be July 21. However, if nothing else, Scott certainly knows how to build hype.

However, before Utopia drops, Scott is making a plethora of appearances. Prior to Rolling Loud in late July, Scott is appearing at Rolling Loud Portugal and Wireless. Furthermore, Scott kicked off the month in Dublin, Ireland with a couple of shows at Longitude Festival. It’s here that Scott had a very memorable encounter with a musically-inclined fan.

Scott Raps With Fan, Gives Him His Clothes

During his set at Longitude, Scott could up close and personal with the throbbing mass of fans at the barricade. Picking out on fan in particular, Scott began to rap back and forth with the fan, who eagerly responded. The back-and-forth continued, with Scott getting more and more hyped up about the interaction. When the verse ended, Scott pulled off his shirt, an unreleased Utopia merch item, as well as his Air Jordans. Fighting back the sea of grabbing hands, Scott handed the items to the fan he had rapped with.

In the comments of the video, which was reshared by No Jumper, many people joked about the fate of the fan. “Bro did not leave with those shoes 😭,” remarked one person, with another adding “yeah he getting robbed.” Meanwhile, someone else mused that Scott “Should’ve gave bro a guard too 😂.” However, we hope the fan made it out unrobbed and is enjoying what is likely the most unique concert experience of his life. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

