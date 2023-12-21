Travis Scott's Drink Explodes After Being Hit By Loose Ball At Knicks-Nets: Watch

For the second time this week, things are hitting Travis Scott. While courtside at Knicks-Nets, a loose ball collided with Scott, causing his seltzer to go everywhere. As stadium workers rushed up to clean up the spillage, play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle called Scott's drink explosion a "geyser". However, Scott took the whole thing in stride and calmly cracked open a new can while bemusedly watching the replay on the jumbotron.

However, as mentioned, it's the second time this week something like this has happened. Scott was hit in the back of the head by one of his stage props while performing at a concert this week. Luckily, he was able to regain his balance and simply move to another part of the stage, as opposed to being knocked off the stage entirely. Hopefully, Scott can get through Christmas without any more disasters.

Travis Scott Rolling Loud Sneakers Up For Auction

Meanwhile, a pair of custom Cactus Jack Air Jordans that Scott gave to a fan at Rolling Loud Germany has been put up for auction. Scott gifted the Egyptian fan the shoes after bringing the man up on stage. It was one of several impromptu clothing giveaways Scott did in his pre-Utopia festival circuit. The shoes are being sold through Goldin's and are expected to go for around $10,000. "In an iconic moment in pop culture history, we're excited to see these sneakers hit the auction block. As a sneakerhead myself, it's great to offer a rare opportunity for other collectors to own a custom pair of Air Jordans" auction owner Ken Goldin told TMZ.

As mentioned, it wasn't the first time that Scott gave away his shoes over the summer. Earlier in July, at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Scott got up close and personal with the throbbing mass of fans at the barricade. Picking out one fan in particular, Scott began to rap back and forth with the fan, who eagerly responded. The back-and-forth continued, with Scott getting more and more hyped up about the interaction. When the verse ended, Scott pulled off his shirt, an unreleased Utopia merch item, as well as his Air Jordans. Fighting back the sea of grabbing hands, Scott handed the items to the fan he had rapped with.

