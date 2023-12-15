Nicki Minaj Thanks Travis Scott For Clearing "Pink Friday 2" Sample

Nicki Minaj has been in an absolute tailspin of news recently. She's dealing with a potential major beef with Cardi B that seems to be escalating by the minute. Plus she recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live where she made some substantial promises to fans about material coming soon. Additionally in between all of that and the numerous announcements she's made recently, she found the time to livestream with Kai Cenat.

During the livestream, they discuss a wide variety of topics and when Kai brings up a Travis Scott concert Nicki has something to say. She's thankful to Travis for making it easy on her to clear a sample from her new album. The song "Pink Birthday" contains a sample of the intro track to Travis Scott's modern classic Rodeo. Nicki is thankful for how smooth the process was and that Travis wasn't "petty" about any of it. It's not the only high-profile sample on the album either as the intro track "Are You Gone Already" contains a prominent sample of a Billie Eilish song. Check out the clip of Nicki thanking Travis below.

Nicki Minaj Thanks Travis Scott On Kai Cenat Stream

Of course the main reason Nicki Minaj is everywhere right now is the release of her new album Pink Friday 2. The project marked her first new album in 5 years and her 5th studio album over all. Subsequently even beyond the samples the project was a major group undertaking. Rappers like Drake, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, J. Cole, and more all lent guest verses to the album.

One thing fans noticed when the tracklist was announced is that none of Nicki's major female rap contemporaries were included. Since then it's become much clearer why as she takes shots at Latto and Megan Thee Stallion on the record. Additionally she now finds herself embroiled in a beef with Cardi B online. What do you think of Nicki Minaj shouting out Travis Scott for clearing a sample of his music to appear on her new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

