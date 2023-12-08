Nicki Minaj Samples Travis Scott Track On "Pink Birthday"

Nicki Minaj has been teasing Pink Friday 2 for a very long time at this point. Overall, the fans have been worried about the album never actually coming out. She delayed the album twice, and this led to a lot of anxiety. However, on Friday morning, Nicki ended up blessing her fans by coming out with the project, once and for all. It was a triumphant moment for the Barbz, and they are most definitely appreciative of the fact that they now have this album to listen to in all of its glory.

Throughout the tracklist here, there are a ton of great songs. Moreover, there are a ton of features from big names. J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Lil Uzi Vert are all featured here. Furthermore, there are quite a few samples that can be found throughout the album. One of these samples actually comes from a former foe of hers. Of course, we are talking about Travis Scott who outsold Queen with his album Astroworld. The song that she samples comes off Rodeo and is the intro track, "Pornography."

Nicki Minaj With A Travis Reference

Nicki's performance on the track is great and the sample is used in a creative way here. Rodeo was a huge moment for Scott and for many it was the moment where he came into his own. Having said all of that, Nicki's interpretation of the beat is pretty cool For hip-hop fans who didn't like seeing these two at odds, this moment will be a nice one on the album. However, there are definitely plenty of other great tracks to get into here.

With Pink Friday 2 out right now, let us know what you think of the album so far, in the comments section below. Did it end up meeting your expectations or was it underwhelming?

