Nicki Minaj Recruits Drake For Vibey New Track "Needle"

Nicki Minaj remains one of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world. Overall, fans have been waiting five years since the release of her last project, Queen. For months now, she has been teasing Pink Friday 2, however, it was subjected to numerous delays. Now, however, the album is finally out and on the market. This is great news for fans, as they can finally experience the album that everyone has been waiting for. The project contains 22 tracks and there are a ton of blockbuster features that will gain traction.

One of those features comes from none other than Drake. In fact, even SZA get some love on this track as she is the voice on the intro portion. Drake and Nicki have collaborated a ton over the years, so this is not out of place. As for what kind of track they cooked up? Well, they opted to go for the vibes here.

Nicki Minaj x Drake

This song has some nice wavy production, with Drake kicking off the song with some song vocals. Nicki Minaj matches this energy and provides some solid vocals of her own. The chemistry between these two artists is still there, and you can't help but love hearing them together again. We just wish Nicki had been on For All The Dogs. That would have been special.

Overall, this is another fantastic Nicki Minaj and Drake collaboration that fans are going to enjoy. There are quite a few amazing collaborations on this new album, so be sure to check those out as well. Let us know what you think of the new project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could stay back, I could take that

Come and lay back on our way back

Make a movie, watch the playback

Nah, don't save that, I don't play that

(Penny, penny) Penny, penny whining

Ah badman, he wanna taste the icing

